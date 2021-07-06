SBI jobs vacancy for 6100 posts: Apply for Apprentice on sbi.co.in. Details here

Selection for engagement of apprentices would be based on the basis of (i) online written test and (ii) test of local language. The questions will be bilingual i.e., English & Hindi, except for the test of General English. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer. The online examination will be held in the month of August 2021 (Tentatively).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}