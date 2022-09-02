SBI jobs: Vacancy for 665 Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Apply on sbi.co.in1 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 11:51 AM IST
State Bank of India, SBI has invited applications from candidates to apply for Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. The registration process which began on August 31, will end on September 20, 2022.