SBI jobs: Vacancy for 665 Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Apply on sbi.co.in

SBI jobs: Vacancy for 665 Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Apply on sbi.co.in2 min read . 11:51 AM IST
The registration process which began on August 31, will end on September 20, 2022.
State Bank of India, SBI has invited applications from candidates to apply for Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. The registration process which began on August 31, will end on September 20, 2022.
Manager (Business Process) -1
Central Operations Team - Support -2
Manager (Business Development) 2
Project Development Manager (Business) 2
Relationship Manager 335
Investment Officer 52
Senior Relationship Manager 147
Relationship Manager (Team Lead) 37
Regional Head 12
Customer Relationship Executive 75
There are a total of 665 vacancies available for various posts. The candidates can apply for more than one post.
Candidates can check educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available on the website of SBI.
The selection process for the posts mentioned above comprises of shortlisting of candidates followed by interview. Those candidates who will be shortlisted for the exam will have to appear for the interview round.
The application fees is ₹750/- for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen.
-The candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on the SBI website
-The candidates should first scan their latest photograph and signature.
-The candidates should fill out the application carefully. Once the application is filled in completely, the candidate should submit the same.
-Once the application is filled out completely, the candidate should submit the same and proceed for online payment of a fee.
-After registering online, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the system-generated online application forms.
