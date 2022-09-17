SBI join hands with Remitly for secure and easy remittance to India2 min read . Updated: 17 Sep 2022, 03:46 PM IST
For safe and simple remittances to India, the nation's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), has collaborated with Remitly. The collaboration now enables NRIs to send money through SBI via Remitly to their family members while relaxing at home using mobile and web applications. Depending on the form and amount of transfers, Remitly provides superior exchange rates, immediate credits, and no remittance charge.