For safe and simple remittances to India, the nation's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), has collaborated with Remitly. The collaboration now enables NRIs to send money through SBI via Remitly to their family members while relaxing at home using mobile and web applications. Depending on the form and amount of transfers, Remitly provides superior exchange rates, immediate credits, and no remittance charge.

“Stay connected to your loved ones always! SBI has partnered with Remitly to make remittance to India easy and secure," said SBI via a Tweet.

Stay connected to your loved ones always!

SBI has partnered with Remitly to make remittance to India easy and secure. Know More: https://t.co/kHlzFwZWjg

#SBI #Remitly #AmritMahotsav #Remittance #AzadiKaAmritMahotsavWithSBI pic.twitter.com/DsN7Zez3YV — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) September 14, 2022

NRIs can now transfer money to 17 Remitly nations thanks to a partnership between SBI and Remitly Remittances from Foreign Countries to India.

View Full Image SBI and Remitly Remittances from Foreign Countries to India (bank.sbi)

“NRI’s in various countries across the Globe can now send money to their loved ones through SBI via Remitly at the comfort of their home through Mobile and Web applications. Our endeavour always is to provide simple, cost effective, secure & efficient mode of transfers," said SBI on its website.

SBI has further mentioned on its website that “Remitly is only a partner of SBI and not part of SBI. The current partnership is only for processing the remittances upon receiving from Remitly and crediting to the beneficiary accounts in India through Direct Credit, NEFT/IMPS/RTGS etc. Remittances initiated through Remitly may not necessarily be routed through SBI and it may depend on Remitly internal policy."

The US Department of Treasury has certified Remitly as a money services firm, giving it permission to conduct business in all 50 states. Additionally, it is also engaged with the largest banks in the US and India. Users have the option to send money through UPI, cash pickup, and bank deposits. In India, Remitly offers nationwide service and makes it simple to transfer money to 130+ banks, including SBI, HDFC, Citi Bank, Axis Bank, and others. The 100,000+ cash pick-up sites available to recipients now include Punjab National Bank, EbixCash, Weizmann Forex, Muthoot Fincorp, and more. One can send up to $30,000 with Remitly in a single payment, and users pay zero transfer fees for transfers of $1,000 or more, even when using a debit card. Express money transfers from the US to India can be accessed instantly, whereas Economy money transfers take 3-5 business days to reach India.