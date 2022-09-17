SBI join hands with Remitly for secure and easy remittance to India

The US Department of Treasury has certified Remitly as a money services firm, giving it permission to conduct business in all 50 states. Additionally, it is also engaged with the largest banks in the US and India. Users have the option to send money through UPI, cash pickup, and bank deposits. In India, Remitly offers nationwide service and makes it simple to transfer money to 130+ banks, including SBI, HDFC, Citi Bank, Axis Bank, and others. The 100,000+ cash pick-up sites available to recipients now include Punjab National Bank, EbixCash, Weizmann Forex, Muthoot Fincorp, and more. One can send up to $30,000 with Remitly in a single payment, and users pay zero transfer fees for transfers of $1,000 or more, even when using a debit card. Express money transfers from the US to India can be accessed instantly, whereas Economy money transfers take 3-5 business days to reach India.

