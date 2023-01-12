SBI launches e-Bank Guarantee (e-BG) facility in collaboration with NeSL

Mr. Debajyoti Ray Chaudhuri, MD & CEO of NeSL said, “It is indeed a proud moment for us that the country’s largest bank, SBI, is now live on NeSL’s eBG platform. This collaboration is part of a larger initiative of SBI to digitize the last mile in the credit process using the Digital Document Execution (DDE) platform. We acknowledge the tireless efforts of the team at SBI working in tandem with us. NeSL’s eBG removes all the pain points in the existing physical process of issuance of BGs and enhances the customer experience. eBG envisages that all the life cycle events in the BG, like issuance, amendment, invocation, etc. are fully digital, contactless, and paperless, which I believe is the way forward for all products in the banking industry."