SBI launches 'Gram Seva Program' across six states of India

SBI launches 'Gram Seva Program' across six states of India2 min read . 02:22 PM IST
On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, State Bank of India announced the launch of SBI Foundation's Gram Seva Program across six states of India on Sunday
On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the State Bank of India announced that it will adopt 30 remote villages across India under the 4th phase of the ‘SBI Gram Seva’ program on Sunday.
Under the flagship scheme of the SBI Foundation, the bank will adopt remote villages across Aspirational Districts in Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.
Launched under the Corporate Social Responsibility of the bank, the program emphasises a comprehensive development of villages by active intervention in areas like education, healthcare, livelihoods, and infrastructure. As of now, the program has adopted 100 villages across 16 States in 3 phases.
“SBI has always strived to contribute towards building a strong and developed rural India. Gram Seva is one of the flagship CSR programs of SBI Foundation working in this direction. Today, I am very much delighted to announce the launch of the 4th phase of the program in a fresh batch of 30 identified villages spread across 6 States, and believe that our combined efforts will take these villages closer to realising Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of Gram Swaraj." said Shri Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI on the occasion.
Shri Sanjay Prakash, MD & CEO, SBI Foundation, also expressed his delight over the successful completion of 5 years of the SBI Gram Seva scheme.
With this launch, the program’s outreach will expand to a total of 130 villages, of which 75 villages are from Aspirational Districts notified by the NITI Aayog, Government of India. 16 out of the total 17 SBI Circles of the country come under the ambit of the scheme. The CSR arm of the bank, SBI Foundation is actively working on areas like rural development, healthcare, education, sustainability and environment, livelihood and skill development, etc. Many of its programs focus on youth empowerment and the promotion of sports activities in the country.
Being one of the widely spread banks in the country, SBI's CSR schemes are also widespread across 28 states and UTs of India. The bank, under its CSR initiatives also collaborates with other entities for the holistic development of society.
