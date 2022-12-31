From SBI to LIC, these top banks, institutions to see leadership change in 2023

LIC: LIC's M R Kumar will end its term as chairman in March 2023. In January 2022, Kumar term was extended by one year. Prior to this, June 2021, he was given a nine-month extension in a view of LIC's initial public offering. The government had extended the term of M R Kumar from June 30, 2021, till March 13, 2022, the date when he completes three years, the sources had told PTI. Apart from this, the government had also extended the tenure of MD Raj Kumar, for a period of one year. Earlier this month, two government officials told Reuters that India aims to appoint a private sector professional as the first chief executive of the Life Insurance Corporation of India in an effort to modernise its largest insurer after a disappointing stock market debut. A private sector appointee to lead India's largest insurer, which manages 41 trillion rupees ($500.69 billion) in assets, would be a first in its 66-year history. The government is planning to broaden the eligibility criteria for appointment of LIC CEO so that private sector candidates can apply," said one of the government officials, who declined to be identified as the discussions are private, as reported by Reuters.