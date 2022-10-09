SBI lines up auction of NPAs of 746 cr in October-November

SBI lines up auction of NPAs of ₹746 cr in October-November1 min read . 04:42 PM IST
SBI will auction the NPAs to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs)/ financial institutions (FIs), banks or Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs)
The State Bank of India (SBI) has lined up number of non-performing assets up for sale this month and the next to recover over ₹746 crore.
Accounts of Sintex BAPL with an outstanding of ₹197.74 crore, Surat Hazira NH6 Tollway Pvt Ltd of exposure of ₹335.54 crore and Shreebhav Polyweaves Pvt Ltd ( ₹20.20 crore) will be included in the auction of NPAs.
SBI has said that for Sintex BAPL, only ARCs are eligible in the e-auction as it is a fraud account.
Bank guarantee of ₹6.10 crore is included in the outstanding of ₹197.74 crore. The company's business is manufacturing injection moulded plastic components for the automotive industry.
SBI said the proposed acquisition of these assets should not be funded and backed by promoters/company/guarantors or any of their related parties.
Later this month on October 31, e-auction of three accounts will take place: VVF India Ltd with loan outstanding of ₹154.37 crore; Ashok Magnetics Ltd (formerly AML Steels) ₹23.82 crore and Agarwalas Polytrade ( ₹15.03 crore).
"SBI reserves the right not to go ahead with the proposed transaction or modify any terms and conditions at any stage, without assigning any reason," said the lender in the bid document.
