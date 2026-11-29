A US-based gynaecologist has reported the alleged theft of gold jewellery and coins weighing approximately 287.5 grams from a joint locker at the State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Hyderabad. Police have detained her 91-year-old father's caretaker-cum-driver for questioning as part of the investigation, Deccan Chronicle reported.

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The complainant, Thota Sujatha, who has been practising in the US since 2002, approached the Banjara Hills police after discovering that several valuables stored in the locker were missing, as per the report.

The locker, reportedly located at an SBI branch near Masab Tank on Banjara Hills Road No. 1, is jointly held by Sujatha and her father, TV Subba Rao.

What valuables went missing from the SBI locker? According to Sujatha's complaint, she had deposited 11 gold coins weighing 31.50 grams each, a diamond-studded gold necklace weighing approximately 10 tulas, a gold Vanki (traditional arm ornament) weighing around three tulas and certain land documents in the locker in 2017.

She said the valuables were intact when she last accessed the locker on March 7, 2025. However, during her next visit on November 12, 2026, she found that five gold coins, the diamond-studded necklace and the gold Vanki were missing.

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The total weight of the missing valuables is estimated at approximately 287.5 grams.

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Why is the father's caretaker under suspicion? During the course of the investigation, Sujatha learnt that her father had accessed the locker on June 30, 2026.

His caretaker-cum-driver, Bojja Chiranjeevi, who also works at her brother's office, had accompanied him to the bank on that occasion, police said.

Police suspect the caretaker's possible involvement in the disappearance of the valuables and have detained him for questioning.

Investigators are also questioning the bank's locker in-charge and examining the entry register to identify individuals who accessed the locker and establish the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the valuables.

What have Hyderabad Police said? Sujatha filed an online complaint with the Banjara Hills police on Saturday after discovering the missing valuables. Police subsequently registered a case (Crime No. 1075/2026) under Section 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with theft.

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A special team has been constituted to investigate the case, with officers examining all possible angles.

"We are investigating from all angles," S Venkat Reddy, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Banjara Hills Division, said, as quoted by the Deccan Chronicle.

Further investigation is underway. Police are yet to disclose whether any formal arrest has been made or whether the missing jewellery and gold coins have been recovered.

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