SBI mega e-auction for properties tomorrow: Here’s what you need to know

Before participating in a bank auction, they usually ask for 10% of the reserve price as earnest or deposit money which is reimbursed if you lose the bid. “However, for winners, the payment deadlines are tight. According to SBI’s terms and conditions, the winner will need to deposit 25% of the sale price, after adjusting for the earnest money, by the next working day of winning an auction. The balance of 75% is to be paid within 15 days of winning the auction. If you fail to meet any of the deadlines or give up the flat, you will forfeit the deposit. Banks stick to a strict payment structure as they are in a hurry to recover the loan amount, and want only serious buyers to participate," said Shruti Khandare.

