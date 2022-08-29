‘SBI's message’ asking customers to update PAN details is ‘fake’: Govt2 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 06:41 AM IST
- The Government’s official fact-checker, PIB Fact Check has warned SBI customers about the fake message
Several bank customers have received a message from ‘State Bank of India’ (SBI) informing them that their YONO account with the has been deactivated, and they need to update their permanent account number (PAN) to reactivate their SBI Yono account. If you are also among one of those to receive such message, then be informed that the message is 'fake'