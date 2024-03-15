Supreme Court issues notice to SBI for not disclosing unique number of electoral bonds, seeks response on Monday
Supreme Court rules that SBI failed to disclose the unique numbers of electoral bonds as required and has asked the bank to file a response on Monday
The Supreme Court on March 15 issued notice to the State Bank of India (SBI) for not furnishing the Electoral Bond data with ‘unique numbers’. The top court has asked the public sector bank to come up with a response on Monday, March 18.
