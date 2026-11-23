A 70-year-old man from Aligarh has won a consumer dispute against the State Bank of India (SBI). The bank failed to return his original property deed despite full loan repayment seven years ago. The compensation has now reached nearly ₹60 lakh, based on the daily penalty imposed.
According to The Economic Times, Gulveer Singh Chauhan approached the Aligarh District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. The commission found SBI guilty of deficiency in service. It ordered the bank to return his property documents and pay ₹5,000 in daily compensation.
Chauhan, a resident of Gyan Sarovar Colony, obtained a housing loan in 1997. He deposited his original sale deed with SBI's City Branch in Baradwari. The document was dated December 18, 1997, and carried registration number 7134.
Chauhan cleared his outstanding loan on May 13, 2019. SBI subsequently issued a no-dues certificate confirming the account's closure. However, the bank failed to return his original property documents despite repeated requests. Bank officials reportedly informed him that the deed could not be traced.
The missing document made it difficult to manage his property. Chauhan struggled with ownership verification, property transfers and obtaining another loan. He eventually approached the consumer commission on June 13, 2023.
During the proceedings, SBI acknowledged receipt of the original deed but contested Chauhan's allegations. The commission examined a bank letter dated February 13, 2020. It confirmed that Chauhan had cleared all outstanding dues in May 2019.
Commission chairman Hasnain Qureshi and member Purnima Singh Rajput examined the dispute. They concluded that withholding the document after loan repayment constituted deficient service.
The commission directed SBI to pay ₹5,000 daily from May 13, 2019. This liability continues until the original deed is returned. The accumulated compensation is now approaching ₹60 lakh, excluding additional litigation expenses. SBI must also pay ₹10,000 towards legal costs and comply within 45 days.
Failure to comply could expose SBI to prosecution under Section 72 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The provision penalises non-compliance with orders issued by District, State and National Consumer Commissions.
Section 72(1) provides imprisonment ranging from one month to three years. Offenders may alternatively face fines between ₹25,000 and ₹1 lakh, or both punishments.
Under Section 72(2), consumer commissions possess the powers of first-class judicial magistrates for trying such offences. Section 72(3) generally provides for summary trials in cases of non-compliance.
Section 73 also permits appeals against punishment orders within 30 days. Separately, Section 71 provides mechanisms for enforcing consumer commission orders through civil proceedings.