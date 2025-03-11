The State Bank of India (SBI) has reported technical difficulties affecting its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services, causing disruptions for customers. The bank acknowledged the issue in an official post on X, stating that users might experience intermittent problems while using UPI services.

SBI has informed customers that the issue is expected to be resolved by 17:00 IST on 11 March 2025. In the interim, the bank has advised users to utilise UPI Lite services for transactions.

“We are facing technical issues in UPI, due to which customers may face intermittent issues in availing UPI services. UPI services will be resumed by 16:15 hours IST dated 11.03.2025. Customers may continue to use UPI Lite services for uninterrupted service,” SBI stated in its official post.

The unavailability of UPI services can affect various transactions, including retail payments and peer-to-peer transfers.

According to Downdetector, a website that tracks service disruptions, user reports of issues spiked at approximately 3:02 PM IST. Over 800 users encountered problems, with mobile banking being the most impacted service (62 per cent), followed by online banking (32 per cent) and login difficulties (six per cent).

Earlier today, in a post on X, the bank notified customers that the disrupted UPI services would be restored by 16:15 PM IST.

Customers are advised to stay updated through SBI’s official communication channels regarding the restoration of services.