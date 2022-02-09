Mumbai: State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said that through its Strategic Training Unit it has partnered NSE Academy that promotes financial literacy as a necessary life skill.

Learners can start to enroll for the five inaugural MOOCs of SBI on the NSE Knowledge Hub platform as a part of this strategic association from Wednesday.

It said that the courses curated by SBI are a good blend of theory and operational aspects which will enable learners to have a deeper understanding of fundamentals of banking, compliance, lending norms and a host of other topics. These courses have been designed and developed by practising bankers possessing rich experience and excellent academic credentials, it added.

Om Prakash Mishra, deputy managing director (HR) and CDO, SBI said “It gives me immense pleasure to announce SBI’s partnership with NSE Academy, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of National Stock Exchange of India. We are sanguine that our collaboration with focus on functional courses, for learners in the BFSI sector, will benefit millions of career-oriented individuals."

Lakshmi R Srinivas, chief general manager and head (Strategic Training Unit), SBI, said, “We are excited to offer our courses to learners across the country in association with NSE Academy. We are initially offering five courses with an aim to provide an understanding of different aspects of banking-to-banking professionals, students and other learners."

