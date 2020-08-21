BENGALURU : State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday unveiled an online home carnival in partnership with real-time group negotiation e-platform AddaCorner.

The carnival will invite prospective home-buyers to virtually come together as a group and directly negotiate with empaneled real estate sellers on real-time basis.

"This will ensure that buyers are able to unlock group pricings and negotiate the best deal on the property while allowing developers to close sales in bulk," said a statement issued by both companies.

Developers empanelled on the AddaCorner platform include Brigade Group, Purvankara, Shriram Properties, Salarpuria, Assetz and Sumadhura.

SBI Chief General Manager Abhijit Majumder said after easing of COVID-19 lockdown, the trends of movement in the home loan market are evident. A steep cut in interest rates has brought home loans to low levels.

"It is definitely good news for those chasing a life goal to own a house, more so for those waiting for the right time to buy a home," he said.

