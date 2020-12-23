SBI PO admit card 2020 released at sbi.co.in: Steps to download

State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the Probationary Officer Examination (PO) 2020 . The SBI PO Admit Card 2020 for the Preliminary examination is now available on sbi.co.in/careers. Candidates can download it using their registration number and date of birth. The link to download would be active till 5 January 2021. SBI will begin the preliminary exam for selection of PO on 31 December. The exam will be held till 5 January.

SBI PO admit card 2020 released: How to download

1) Click on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

2) On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’ option

3) Look for SBI PO vacancy link

4) Click on link for SBI PO admit card 2020

5) Enter registration number and date of birth to log in

6) SBI PO 2020 Admit card will appear on screen

7) Now, download hall ticket

The SBI PO 2020 notification was released on 13th November to recruit 2000 PO in different offices of SBI. There will be three rounds of selections, the prelims, mains and final interview round.

The result of the SBI PO prelims exam will be released in the third week of January.

Candidates who qualify this exam will be issued admit cards to appear for the main exam on 29 January 2021.

SBI PO Vacancies category-wise

SC- 300

ST- 150

OBC- 540

EWS- 200

General- 810

Total - 2000

SBI PO Exam Pattern

For the prelims, candidates will be accessed on English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability

