SBI PO admit card 2020 released at sbi.co.in: Steps to download

State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the Probationary Officer Examination (PO) 2020. The SBI PO Admit Card 2020 for the Preliminary examination is now available on sbi.co.in/careers. Candidates can download it using their registration number and date of birth. The link to download would be active till 5 January 2021. SBI will begin the preliminary exam for selection of PO on 31 December. The exam will be held till 5 January.