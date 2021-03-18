The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the results for Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment examinations on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the SBI PO exam can check the same at sbi.co.in . SBI conducted the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) interview in March 2021.

"It gives us great joy to announce the final result for the post of Probationary Officers 2020-21 held in March 2021," SBI tweeted.

The country's top lender further said 'the final result for the post of Probationary Officers 2020-21 has been announced. We congratulate the selected candidates and welcome them to the SBI family.'

SBI PO final result 2021: Direct link

Candidates can click here for the direct link to check their SBI PO final result 2021.

SBI PO final result 2021: Steps to check your mark sheet

Visit the official website, i.e., sbi.co.in.

On the homepage, click on the career tab and then click on the 'Recruitment Results & Archive' link.

Click on the SBI PO final Result notification.

Scroll down and search your roll number.

SBI had conducted the recruitment drive to fill 2000 vacancies of Probationary Officers, out of which, 810 vacancies are for general, 540 for OBC, 300 for SC, 200 for EWS, and 150 for ST category.

As per the latest notice, the starting basic pay for SBI Probationary Officers is ₹27,620 with four advance increments. Candidates are eligible for various benefits like DA, CCA, HRD. Candidates also have to serve a bond of two years with the bank.









