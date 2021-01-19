SBI PO Prelims 2020-21 result declared. Check here

State Bank of India (SBI) has released the most awaited SBI PO Results on the official website on 18 January. Candidates can download their SBI PO Prelims result online from the official website of SBI careers . The preliminary exam for the recruitment of Probationary Officer (PO) was conducted by SBI on January 4, 5, and 6.

Here is a step-by-step guide to check the results online

1) Go to the official website sbi.co.in/careers

2) Click on SBI Probationary Officer Preliminary Exam Results

3) A new window would open

4) Enter your registration number/roll number and date of birth to access the account and check your result

5) Download and get the print-out of the result for future reference.

Also Read | What 2020 did to India’s inequality

SBI PO Prelims Result 2020: Direct link

Here is the direct link of the website.

Candidates who have cleared the SBI PO prelims will have to appear for the main exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on 29th January 2021. The admit card will soon be released.

SBI has to fill 2000 vacancies of Probationary Officers, out of which, 810 vacancies are for general, 540 for OBC, 300 for SC, 200 for EWS, and 150 for ST category.

As per the latest notice, the starting basic pay for SBI Probationary Officers is ₹27,620 with four advance increments. Candidates are eligible for various benefits like DA, CCA, HRD. Candidates also have to serve a bond of two years with the bank.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via