SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 to be released soon. Steps to check, link here

SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 to be released soon. Steps to check, link here2 min read . 04:32 PM IST
- Candidates who wrote the SBI Prelims 2022 in December last year can download their call letters from the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
State Bank of India will announce the SBI Probationary Officer Preliminary examination Result 2022 soon in January 2023. However, there has been no official communication about the exact date for the release of the results.
Once released, candidates who wrote the SBI Prelims 2022 in December last year can download their call letters from the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
The preliminary examination was conducted on 17, 18, 19 and 20, December 2022 across the country at various exam centres. The nationalised bank aims to fulfill 1673 posts in the organisation through this recruitment drive.
It is to be noted that those candidates who qualify the examination are eligible to appear for Probationary Officer (PO) main examination. According to the official notice, the main examination will be conducted in January/ February 2023.
In order to download the result for SBI PO Exam 2022 candidates will have to be ready with their registration number and password.
Along with SBI PO Prelims result, SBI will also issue admit cards or call letters for the Mains exam to selected candidates.
-Candidates should go to SBI official website- sbi.co.in
-Go to career tab, and then on the latest announcement section
-Candidates will have to enter their Roll Number or Registration Number and Date of Birth
-Post submitting the details, SBI PO prelims result 2022 will be displayed screen
-Candidates should go through the same, download it and take its printout
Cut off is calculated keeping certain factors in consideration like number of applicants, number of vacancies, level of exam, previous year cut off marks. The cut off will be released on the official website as soon as result is released. Only those who will score above cut off will be eligible to take part in the Mains exam. Merit list release date has not been released as of now. Candidates are advised to keep visiting official website for not missing updates.
