SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 to be released soon. Steps to check, link here

SBI PO 2022: How is cut off calculated?

Cut off is calculated keeping certain factors in consideration like number of applicants, number of vacancies, level of exam, previous year cut off marks. The cut off will be released on the official website as soon as result is released. Only those who will score above cut off will be eligible to take part in the Mains exam. Merit list release date has not been released as of now. Candidates are advised to keep visiting official website for not missing updates.