SBI PO prelims results 2022 declared; here's how to check

SBI PO prelims results 2022 declared; here's how to check2 min read . 04:24 AM IST
SBI PO prelims 2022 results: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the results of the SBI probationary officers (PO) preliminary examination. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now check their their results on the Bank's official website i.e. sbi.co.in
The SBI PO preliminary examination 2022 were held from 17-20 December.
Here’s how to check SBI PO Prelims results 2022:
Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in
After that, go to the ‘career’ section
Now click on the link available for SBI PO Prelims Exam Result 2022
Now enter your Roll Number or Registration Number and Date of Birth
Add the Text verification code displayed on the screen
Click on submit
Your results will be displayed on the screen, save for future use.
Candidates who clear the SBI PO prelims exam 2022 will now be eligible for the SBI PO main exam. The SBI PO Main exam will be held on 30 January 2023.
The exams are being held for the recruitment of 1,673 vacancies for probationary officers in various SBI branches across the country.
The prelim exam or the Phase I exams was part of the selection process of the bank. After the phase I, the Phase-II i.e. the main examination will consist of objective tests for 200 marks and a descriptive test for 50 marks. The Descriptive Test will be administered immediately after conclusion of the Objective Test and candidates will have to type their Descriptive Test answers on the computer.
After the Main exam is cleared, the Phase-III is the Psychometric Test. This 50 marks test comprise of group excercise and interview.
For the final selection, the candidates will have to qualify both in Phase-II and Phase-III separately. The marks obtained in Main Examination (Phase-II), both in the Objective Test and the Descriptive Test, will be added to the marks obtained in Phase-III for preparing the final merit list. Themarks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be added for preparing.
The selected candidate will get the starting basic pay is ₹41,960/- (with 4 advance increments) in the scale of 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I. The official will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time.
