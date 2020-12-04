SBI PO recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 2000 vacancies ends today

SBI PO Recruitment 2020: The online registration process for the recruitment of SBI Probationary Officer (PO) will today, December 4, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the SBI PO recruitment 2020 online at sbi.co.in. There will be three rounds of selections, the prelims, mains and final interview round.

Here is how to file SBI PO application form online

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through Bank's ‘Career’ website or SBI website. After registration candidates are required to pay the requisite application fee through online mode by using debit card.

Here is the direct link to apply for SBI PO Recruitment 2020. Click here

The prelims exam will be conducted on 31st Dec 2020 & 2nd, 4th, 5th January 2021 and mains exam is scheduleed to be conducted on 29th January 2021. For the prelims, candidates will be accessed on English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability.

SBI is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 2000 vacancies of Probationary Officers, out of which, 810 vacancies are for general, 540 for OBC, 300 for SC, 200 for EWS, and 150 for ST category.

“The candidate must be a graduate in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the Final year/Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they must produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 01.07.2020. Candidates with Chartered Accountant certification may also apply," reads the official notice.

As per the latest notice, the starting basic pay for SBI Probationary Officers is ₹27,620 with four advance increments. Candidates are eligible for various benefits like DA, CCA, HRD. Candidates also have to serve a bond of two years with the bank.

