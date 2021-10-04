SBI Recruitment 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications to recruit Probationary Officers (POs). Candidates, who aspire to join SBI as a Probationary Officer, can apply after carefully reading the notification regarding eligibility criteria, online registration processes, payment of application fee, issuance of call letters, process and pattern of examinations/ interview.

Eligible candidates are required to register on-line for the recruitment process which will be held in three phases. But before applying, candidates are advised to go through the detailed advertisement posted on the bank's website to ensure they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility.

Key dates

Online registration: 5 October to 25 October

Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination - November/ December 2021

Phase-II: Online Main Examination - December 2021

Phase-III: Interview (Or Interview & Group Exercises) - 2nd/ 3rd week of February 2022

Essential Academic Qualifications

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the central government. Those who are in the final year/semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31st December 2021.

Candidates having Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31 December 2021. Candidates possessing qualification of Chartered Accountant or Cost Accountant may also apply.

Age Limit (As on 01.04.2021): Not below 21 years and not above 30 years as on 1.04.2021 i.e. candidates must have been born not later than 1.04.2000 and not earlier than 2.04.1991 (both days inclusive). Relaxation in upper age limit shall be 5 years for Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe, 3 years for Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer), 15 years for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWD) - PWD (SC/ ST).

HOW TO APPLY

Candidates can apply online only from 5 October to 25 October. No other mode of application will be accepted.

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through Bank's ‘Career’ website — https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers.

After registration candidates are required to pay the requisite application fee through online mode by using debit card/ credit card/internet banking.

