State Bank of India (SBI) has uploaded a caution letter about 'fake selection letters' being sent in the name of bank. The notice has been put on the SBI careers page.

What does the notice say?

According to the notice, it has been reported that some fraudsters have hosted websites making them appear to be as those of State Bank of India (SBI). Fake lists of selection for posts in SBI have been published on these websites and reportedly fake appointment letters are also being issued in the name of SBI.

No names for shortlisted candidates, says SBI

SBI has said that it never publishes names of shortlisted/selected candidates on the website. Only roll numbers/registration numbers are published and shortlisted/selected candidates are informed individually through SMS/Email/Post. All the details regarding recruitment are published only on SBI careers page .

Hence, the candidates are advised to stay away from fraudsters trying to reach them in the name of And if any such communication is received, it should be cross verified for authenticity from the website

In other news, the country's largest lender has invited online applications to fill up a total of 3850 vacancies for post of Circle Based Officers (CBO) post in various states. Eligible candidates can apply online through SBI's official website till 16th August.

