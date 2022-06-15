SBI raises minimum rate for home loans to 7.55% from 15 June

On Tuesday, SBI raised rates on deposits between 211 days to less than 1 year by 20 bps to 4.6% per annum. Deposits in the 1 year to less than 2 years bracket will also fetch 20 bps more, at 5.3%. Those in the 2 years to less than 3 years category will yield 15 bps more at 5.35%. One basis point is 0.01%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}