In a disturbing incident that recently occurred in the Jharigaon block of Nabrangpur district in Odisha, a 70-year-old woman was seen walking barefoot for several kilometers in the scorching heat, using a broken chair for support. The woman, Surya Harijan, comes from a destitute family and lives with her younger son's family, who make their living grazing other people's cattle. With no land to plough and living in a hut, Surya Harijan depends on her pension for survival.

According to a video that surfaced on social media, Surya Harijan was on her way to the bank to collect her pension when she was seen walking barefoot. She was told at the bank that her thumbprint did not match the record and was forced to return home empty-handed.

#WATCH | A senior citizen, Surya Harijan walks many kilometers barefoot with the support of a broken chair to reach a bank to collect her pension in Odisha's Jharigaon



The bank manager, Anil Kumar Mehar, claimed that Surya Harijan was facing trouble in withdrawing money because of her "broken fingers."

"Her fingers are broken, so she is facing trouble withdrawing money. She has been given ₹3,000 manually from the bank. We will resolve the problem soon," said the Bank manager Anil Kumar Mehar.

Reacting to the incident, the Sarpanch of Surya Harijan's village stated that they have discussed listing helpless people in the village and providing pension money to them.

State Bank of India notifies Surya Harijan has been reassured by the branch manager of delivery of pension at her doorstep going forward.