SBI reacts to 70-yr-old woman walking miles barefoot to collect pension. Read here1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 05:15 PM IST
- State Bank of India notifies Surya Harijan has been reassured by the branch manager of delivery of pension at her doorstep going forward.
In a disturbing incident that recently occurred in the Jharigaon block of Nabrangpur district in Odisha, a 70-year-old woman was seen walking barefoot for several kilometers in the scorching heat, using a broken chair for support. The woman, Surya Harijan, comes from a destitute family and lives with her younger son's family, who make their living grazing other people's cattle. With no land to plough and living in a hut, Surya Harijan depends on her pension for survival.
