In a disturbing incident that recently occurred in the Jharigaon block of Nabrangpur district in Odisha, a 70-year-old woman was seen walking barefoot for several kilometers in the scorching heat, using a broken chair for support. The woman, Surya Harijan, comes from a destitute family and lives with her younger son's family, who make their living grazing other people's cattle. With no land to plough and living in a hut, Surya Harijan depends on her pension for survival.

