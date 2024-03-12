SBI readies documents on Electoral Bonds as Supreme Court's March 12 deadline closes in: Report
The Supreme Court of India's five judge bench, in a landmark judgement had done away with the electoral bond scheme terming it as ‘unconstitutional’
The State Bank of India (SBI) has reportedly readied the documents on detailing electoral bonds. The nationalised bank had sought an extension from the Supreme court of India to disclose the documents on 30 June, which the apex court rejected. The Supreme Court of India has asked SBI to disclose details on electoral bonds on 12 March, today.