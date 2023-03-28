SBI received ₹8,800 cr capital from Govt without asking for it: Report1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 06:27 AM IST
DFS infused ₹831 crore into Bank of Maharashtra in 2019-20 against the bank's demand of ₹798 crore to avoid the surrender of funds amounting to ₹33 crore.
The Department of Financial Services (DFS) had given ₹8,800 crore to the State Bank of India (SBI) as part of a recapitalization exercise without the country's biggest lender asking for such funds in FY18, said a CAG report presented in Parliament on Monday.
