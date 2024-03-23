SBI recording unique number of electoral bonds 'completely unlawful': Former finance secretary Subhash Garg
Former finance secretary Subhash Garg said the SBI was not supposed to record the unique alpha-numeric numbers of the electoral bonds.
Former finance secretary Subhash Garg called the State of Bank of India's (SBI) actions in the electoral bonds case "completely unlawful and unexpected". Speaking with the Indian Express, Garg said the bank was not supposed to record the unique alpha-numeric numbers of the electoral bonds.