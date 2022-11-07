SBI Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for over 1,400 CBOs post today

SBI started the application process for CBO posts on October 18, 2022, and the last to date register is November 7, 2022. The SBI CBO 2022 exam will take place on December 4, 2022.
The State Bank of India (SBI) will conclude the application process for the recruitment process of Circle Based Officer (CBO) posts today, Monday, November 7. Interested candidates can apply for over 1,400 posts on the official website of SBI---sbi.co.in.
SBI Recruitment 2022: How to apply for CBO posts?
1) Visit the official website of SBI----sbi.co.in.
2) Click on ‘Apply online’ given against ‘Recruitment of Circle Based Officers’ on the home page.
3) Enter the required details. Fill up the SBI CBO application form.
4) Upload all required documents.
5) Pay the application fee and click on submit.
6) Download the application form and get a print out for future reference.
SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies, qualifications, other details
Vacancies: The State Bank of India has begun the recruitment drive to fill up 1,422 vacancies across India. According to the SBI notification, the largest number of vacancies for CBO posts are available in the northeast region with 300 vacancies, followed by Jaipur and Maharashtra with 200 vacancies each.
Educational qualification: Interested candidates should have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university or any other equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government including an Integrated Dual Degree (IDD).
Age limit: Candidates applying for CBO posts must be of 21 to 30 years of age, according to the notification.
Salary: Salary for CBO posts is ₹36,000.
Application fee: For General, EWS and OBC categories, application fee is ₹750, while for ST, PWD candidates, there is no application fee.
Selection process: There will be three rounds for the selection process of CBO posts. The first round will consist of online examination, followed by screening and an interview in the final round.
