The State Bank of India on 31 October released the SBI clerk admit card for the preliminary exam for the posts of clerk.

All the registered candidates will now be able to download the hall ticket from the official website– sbi.co.in, which will be available for download till 25 November.

Though the date of the examination has not been announced yet, it is expected that it will be held in November only. Following the preliminary exam, the main exam may be conducted in the month of December 2022 or January 2023.

Here's how to download SBI Clerk Admit Card:

1) Open the official website– ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbijajul22

2) Enter registration number and password

3) View the admit card and download it for future reference

As per details, all the candidates need to mandatory carry hall tickets to the examination hall, else hey won’t be allowed to enter. Through this exam, the PSB is going to fill the Junior Associate position in the bank.