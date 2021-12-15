The State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday announced that it has renewed its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Army, to offer benefits to all serving as well as retired army personnel and their families through its Defence Salary Package (DSP) Scheme.

As per the release, SBI will offer an enhanced complimentary personal accidental insurance (Death) cover, air accidental insurance (Death) cover, permanent/partial disability covers. Bank offers attractive interest rates and concessional processing charges to defence personnel on home loan, car loan, and Xpress credit personal loan. Platinum debit card offered to all commissioned officers.

It also supports education of children and marriage of girl child of deceased army personnel, it added.

Accordingly, the services rendered by Defence Personnel and recognizing their contribution in nation building, SBI also offers, zero-balance savings bank accounts with many complimentary benefits and waiver of service charges, it said.

Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI stated that “It is an honour and a matter of pride for us to be associated with the Indian Army. We have always believed in providing best value in our engagement with Army personnel who dedicate their lives for the safety of our nation and citizens. State Bank of India is humbled in offering a host of curated benefits to Army personnel through its Defence Salary Package (Army), which ensures ease of access to banking facilities to them and their families."

The partnership has been customized keeping in mind the requirements of serving army personnel, pensioners, and their families. As part of the Bank’s commitment to the Defence Forces, SBI will automatically extend the enhanced benefits contained in the MoU to all army personnel who are covered under the Defence Salary Package.

The MoU was signed in New Delhi in the presence of AG Lt. Gen. Harsha Gupta, and other senior officials from the army and the bank.

