SBI renews MoU with Indian Army, offers benefits to veterans, families

Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI stated that “It is an honour and a matter of pride for us to be associated with the Indian Army. We have always believed in providing best value in our engagement with Army personnel who dedicate their lives for the safety of our nation and citizens. State Bank of India is humbled in offering a host of curated benefits to Army personnel through its Defence Salary Package (Army), which ensures ease of access to banking facilities to them and their families."