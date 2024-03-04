Active Stocks
SBI requests Supreme Court to extend deadline for sharing electoral bond data till June 30

State Bank of India requests extension for providing data on electoral bonds to Election Commission after Supreme Court annulled the scheme and asked for disclosure of bond details by February 15.

SBI has requested the Supreme Court an extension to provide the Election Commission with the required information regarding electoral bonds.
SBI has requested the Supreme Court an extension to provide the Election Commission with the required information regarding electoral bonds. (HT_PRINT)

The State Bank of India has sought additional time to furnish the Election Commission with data on electoral bonds. The development comes in the wake of a recent Supreme Court verdict that annulled the electoral bonds scheme that had previously allowed for anonymous funding to political parties. SBI has been asked to disclose details of each electoral bond encashed by political parties to the Election Commission by March 6. 

“SBI shall submit the details of political parties which have received contributions through electoral bonds since the interim order of this court dated April 12, 2019 till date to the ECI. SBI must disclose details of each electoral bond encashed by political parties which shall include the date of encashment and the denomination of the electoral bond," the court had said.

The top court held that the scheme introduced in 2018 was "violative" of the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression and right to information. The Bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud also disagreed with the Centre's contention that it was meant to bring about transparency and curb black money in political funding.

 

 

Published: 04 Mar 2024, 07:26 PM IST
