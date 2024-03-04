SBI requests Supreme Court to extend deadline for sharing electoral bond data till June 30
State Bank of India requests extension for providing data on electoral bonds to Election Commission after Supreme Court annulled the scheme and asked for disclosure of bond details by February 15.
The State Bank of India has sought additional time to furnish the Election Commission with data on electoral bonds. The development comes in the wake of a recent Supreme Court verdict that annulled the electoral bonds scheme that had previously allowed for anonymous funding to political parties. SBI has been asked to disclose details of each electoral bond encashed by political parties to the Election Commission by March 6.