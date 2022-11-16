SBI revises processing fees for these credit card related transactions

SBI Card is India’s largest credit card issuer offering a wide range of world-class, value-added payment products and services, the company has over 14 million cards in force, as of June 2022. The card issuer has received Reader's Digest's "Most Trusted Brand 2022" award for the fourteenth time. In Q2FY23, SBI Cards recorded a rise in net profit of 52%, from ₹345 crore in Q2FY22 to ₹526 crore. In Q2FY23 the interest income surged to ₹1,484 crore compared to ₹1,173 crore in Q2FY22. Compared to Q2 FY22, when net income was ₹2,696 crore, Q2 FY23 totalled ₹3,453 crore. Though net NPA dropped to 0.78% in the second quarter of the current fiscal year from 0.91% in the same quarter last year, gross NPA dropped to 2.14% in Q2FY23 from 3.36% in Q2FY22.

