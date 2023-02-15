Home / News / India /  SBI's home loan interest rates change from today, benchmark lending rates up by 25 bps
Home loan interest rates at the State Bank of India (SBI) have changed from Wednesday onward as the lender hiked lending rates of key benchmarks. While SBI raised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) for 1-year tenure by 10 bps, it has increased rates of external benchmark and repo-linked lending rates by 25 bps each. Following this, home loan EMIs have gone up.

