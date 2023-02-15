Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
SBI's home loan interest rates change from today, benchmark lending rates up by 25 bps

SBI's home loan interest rates change from today, benchmark lending rates up by 25 bps

1 min read . 12:08 PM IST Pooja Sitaram Jaiswar
SBI's home loan rates in the campaign offer has been revised from February 15.

  • While SBI raised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) for 1-year tenure by 10 bps, it has increased rates of external benchmark and repo-linked lending rates by 25 bps each.

Home loan interest rates at the State Bank of India (SBI) have changed from Wednesday onward as the lender hiked lending rates of key benchmarks. While SBI raised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) for 1-year tenure by 10 bps, it has increased rates of external benchmark and repo-linked lending rates by 25 bps each. Following this, home loan EMIs have gone up.

