SBI says further financing to Adani projects to be evaluated on merit
- There were no concerns so far regarding SBI's exposure to the Adani Group, and the lender does not see any challenge from the conglomerate, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, to service debt obligations, Dinesh Khara said
State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara told reporters on a post-earnings call that the lender does not envisage any challenge from Adani Group to meet debt obligations and also there is no lending against shares to conglomerate: SBI Chairman. He further said that SBI's total exposure to Adani Group is 0.9 per cent of overall loan book.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×