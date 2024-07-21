Hiring alert! SBI SCO jobs 2024: Vacancies to 1040 posts announced. Direct link, other details here. Apply now

Hiring alert: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for a recruitment drive to fill 1,040 Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) positions on a contractual basis. The contract duration will be five years.

According to the official notice, the last application date is August 8. Interested candidates can apply online only through the official website - sbi.co.in.

Under the SCO recruitment drive, the SBI is hiring for the following positions



Central Research Team (Product Lead): 2

Central Research Team (Support): 2

Project Development Manager (Technology): 1

Project Development Manager (Business): 2

Relationship Manager: 273

VP Wealth: 600

Relationship Manager Team Lead: 32

Regional Head: 6

Investment Specialist: 56

Investment Officer: 49

SBI SCO jobs 2024: How to apply? Navigate to the official website sbi.co.in.

Click on the application link.

Input your personal information.

Log in using your registration number and password.

Proceed with the payment.

Print a copy of your application for your records.

Online application dates: July 19 to August 8

Last date for payment of application fee: August 8

SBI SCO jobs 2024: Documents Required for Upload Recent Photograph

Scanned Signature

Detailed Resume

ID Proof

Proof of Date of Birth

Experience Certificates

PWD Certificate (where applicable)

Caste Certificate (where applicable)

Other documents (such as latest Form-16, current salary slip, etc.)

SBI SCO jobs 2024: Application Fee The application fee and Intimation Charges (non-refundable) amount to ₹750 for General/OBC/EWS candidates. SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempt from paying any fees. Payment can be made using Debit Card, Credit Card, Internet Banking, etc., by following the instructions on the screen.

SBI SCO jobs 2024: Selection Criteria The selection process includes shortlisting based on applications and an interview that includes negotiations regarding compensation and terms of employment (CTC).