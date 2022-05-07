This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to the official notice, the last date to apply is 17 May. Interested candidates can apply online only through the official website - sbi.co.in.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited application for a recruitment drive to fill 35 vacant post in the specialist cadre officer (SCO) category.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited application for a recruitment drive to fill 35 vacant post in the specialist cadre officer (SCO) category.
Under the SCO recruitment drive, the SBI is hiring four personnel for 'Senior Executive' posts, seven for 'System Officer' and 17 for 'Executive'.
The online examination, based on which candidates would be shortlisted, will be held on 25 June. The call letter can be downloaded from 16 June onwards.
The eligibility criteria include a minimum work experience of two years for certain posts, and eight years for a few vacant positions, apart from the relevant educational qualifications. The minute details pertaining to each post can be checked in SBI's job notification.
An application fee of ₹750 will be levied on candidates belonging to the general/EWS/OBC category. For candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD categories, the fee has been waived off.
For most of the vacancies, the selection of candidates will depend on the marks gained in the online examination, as well as the interview for which they would be called by the bank.
"Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only. In case more than one candidate scores the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit," the notification stated.
