SBI submits details of electoral bonds to Election Commission of India: Report
SBI submits Electoral Bonds data to Election Commission after Supreme Court's rap. SC had earlier ordered disclosure of details on Electoral Bonds by March 12. SBI had been directed to reveal bond details purchased since April 2019 to date EC by March 6.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has submitted all data on Electoral Bonds to the Election Commission of India in compliance with the Supreme Court order. SBI had earlier sought an extension of the deadline from the apex court, till 30 June to disclose the the details.
