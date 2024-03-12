SBI submits Electoral Bonds data to Election Commission after Supreme Court's rap. SC had earlier ordered disclosure of details on Electoral Bonds by March 12. SBI had been directed to reveal bond details purchased since April 2019 to date EC by March 6.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has submitted all data on Electoral Bonds to the Election Commission of India in compliance with the Supreme Court order. SBI had earlier sought an extension of the deadline from the apex court, till 30 June to disclose the the details. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The SBI has issued Electoral Bonds worth ₹16,518 crore in 30 tranches since the inception of the scheme in 2018.

Chastising the SBI, the Supreme Court on Monday ordered it to disclose the details of the electoral bonds encashed by political parties to the Election Commission by the close of the business hours on March 12. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a landmark verdict, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court of India had scrapped the controversial Electoral Bonds Scheme, terming it ‘unconstitutional’.

Ordering the closure of the scheme, the top court had directed SBI to submit by March 6 the details of the electoral bonds purchased since April 12, 2019 till date to the Election Commission.

Notably, SBI is the only authorised financial institution under Centre's Electoral Bonds Scheme that allows anonymous political funding. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further the Supreme Court has also directed the Election Commission to publish the information shared by the bank on its official website by 5 pm on March 15.

The SBI had said that the retrieval of information on electoral bonds from "each silo" and the procedure of matching the information of one silo to that of the other would be a time-consuming exercise.

Opposition leaders in India hailed the Supreme Court judgement and claimed that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday 11 March, was an attempt to divert the country's attention from the electoral bond scheme. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SCBA seeks President Murmu's interference Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) chief Adish C Aggarwala has asked President of India Droupadi Murmu to seek presidential reference of the apex court judgement in the electoral bonds scheme case.

Aggarwala, in his letter to the president, said, “Revealing the names of corporates that had contributed to different political parties would render the corporates vulnerable for victimization."

The bar body leader urged President Murmu to seek presidential reference in the electoral bonds case, so that the entire proceedings could be reheard and complete justice could be done to “Parliament of India, political parties, corporates and the general public." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

