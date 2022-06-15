SBI shares: IIFL sees strong upside on the bank stock

SBI shares: IIFL sees strong upside on the bank stock2 min read . 02:00 PM IST
- The brokerage house has reiterated its Buy rating on SBI shares with a target price of ₹620
State Bank of India (SBI) annual report is premised on the themes of better productivity, higher digital adoption and sustainable & inclusive growth, highlighted domestic brokerage and research firm IIFL.
State Bank of India (SBI) annual report is premised on the themes of better productivity, higher digital adoption and sustainable & inclusive growth, highlighted domestic brokerage and research firm IIFL.
Buoyed by a better overall environment, public lender SBI returned to double-digit loan growth after FY19, with around 10% of incremental growth in FY22 coming from the infrastructure sector.
Buoyed by a better overall environment, public lender SBI returned to double-digit loan growth after FY19, with around 10% of incremental growth in FY22 coming from the infrastructure sector.
“Corporate RoA (PBT) saw sharp expansion and the overall RoA improvement was driven by decadal-low credit costs. SBI is showing strong momentum across segments and stress loans are very well provided. ROA/ROE is likely to be healthy at 0.9/18% over FY23-25ii, mainly driven by lower operating expenses and some further moderation in credit costs," the note stated.
“Corporate RoA (PBT) saw sharp expansion and the overall RoA improvement was driven by decadal-low credit costs. SBI is showing strong momentum across segments and stress loans are very well provided. ROA/ROE is likely to be healthy at 0.9/18% over FY23-25ii, mainly driven by lower operating expenses and some further moderation in credit costs," the note stated.
The brokerage house has reiterated its Buy rating on SBI shares with a target price of ₹620, implying a potential upside of more than 37% from current stock level.
The brokerage house has reiterated its Buy rating on SBI shares with a target price of ₹620, implying a potential upside of more than 37% from current stock level.
India's biggest bank reported a 41% rise in standalone net profit at ₹9,113.5 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, its highest ever quarterly profit. The lender had reported a profit of ₹6,450.7 crore in the year-ago quarter.
India's biggest bank reported a 41% rise in standalone net profit at ₹9,113.5 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, its highest ever quarterly profit. The lender had reported a profit of ₹6,450.7 crore in the year-ago quarter.
SBI's net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and expended, saw an increase of 15% to ₹31,198 crore during Q4FY22 from ₹27,067 crore year-on-year (YoY). Domestic net interest margin (NIM) for Q4FY22 increased by 29 bps YoY at 3.40%.
SBI's net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and expended, saw an increase of 15% to ₹31,198 crore during Q4FY22 from ₹27,067 crore year-on-year (YoY). Domestic net interest margin (NIM) for Q4FY22 increased by 29 bps YoY at 3.40%.
The public lender's asset quality improved as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were at 3.97% of the total assets, down from 4.50% while net NPA stood at 1.02% compared to 1.34% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The total provision for contingencies including those for bad loans stood at ₹7,237 crore compared to ₹6,974 crore from the previous quarter and ₹11,051 crore (YoY).
The public lender's asset quality improved as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were at 3.97% of the total assets, down from 4.50% while net NPA stood at 1.02% compared to 1.34% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The total provision for contingencies including those for bad loans stood at ₹7,237 crore compared to ₹6,974 crore from the previous quarter and ₹11,051 crore (YoY).
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.