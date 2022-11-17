SBI sold electoral bonds worth 10,246 crore since March 2018: Report

The State Bank of India (SBI) sold electoral bonds worth ₹10,246 crore since the instrument was launched in March 2018, reported PTI on 17 November.
Earlier, as part of efforts to bring transparency to political funding, electoral bonds have been pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties.
Replying to a RTI query, SBI said the majority of these bonds were of one crore while less than 10 per cent of subscriptions were of lower denominations -- ten lakh, one lakh, ten thousand and one thousand.
According to an RTI filed by Chandra Shekhar Gaur, about 93.5 per cent of total bonds sold were in the denomination of ₹1 crore. Whike only 0.25 per cent in value terms were from one lakh, ten thousand and one thousand denominations.
Through its 29 authorised branches, SBI has been authorised to issue and encash electoral bonds. The authorised SBI branches include those in Lucknow, Shimla, Dehradun, Kolkata, Guwahati, Chennai, Patna, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Srinagar, Gandhinagar, Bhopal, Raipur, and Mumbai.
The sale of the first batch of electoral bonds started on March 1-10, 2018, RTI said.
As per details, an electoral bond is valid for 15 days from the date of issuance and no payment can be made to any political party if the bond is deposited after the expiry of the validity period. Also, electoral bonds can be purchased by Indian citizens or entities incorporated or established in the country.
Political parties securing not less than 1 per cent of the votes polled in the last Lok Sabha or legislative assembly election are eligible to receive funding through electoral bonds.
On 2 January, 2018, the government notified the Electoral Bond Scheme, 2018 to establish and cleanse the system of political funding in the country. The provision said the electoral bonds may be purchased by a person, who is a citizen of India or entities incorporated or established in India.
All payments for the issuance of the bond are accepted only in Indian rupees, through demand draft or cheque through Electronic Clearing System or direct debit to the buyer's account.
