SBI special FD scheme with higher interest rate ending tomorrow

SBI special FD scheme with higher interest rate ending tomorrow1 min read . 10:51 AM IST
The State Bank of India (SBI) had launched specific tenor scheme of 400 days (Amrit Kalash) in February
The State Bank of India (SBI) had launched specific tenor scheme of 400 days (Amrit Kalash) in February
State Bank of India's Amrit Kalash Deposit scheme is going to end tomorrow (Friday, 31 March 2023). The country`s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) had launched specific tenor scheme of “400 days" (Amrit Kalash) in February.
State Bank of India's Amrit Kalash Deposit scheme is going to end tomorrow (Friday, 31 March 2023). The country`s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) had launched specific tenor scheme of “400 days" (Amrit Kalash) in February.
“Bank has also introduced specific tenor scheme of “400 days" (Amrit Kalash) at Rate of Interest of 7.10 % w.e.f 15- Feb- 2023. Senior Citizens are eligible for rate of interest of 7.60%. The Scheme will be valid till 31-Mar-2023," SBI mentioned on its website.
“Bank has also introduced specific tenor scheme of “400 days" (Amrit Kalash) at Rate of Interest of 7.10 % w.e.f 15- Feb- 2023. Senior Citizens are eligible for rate of interest of 7.60%. The Scheme will be valid till 31-Mar-2023," SBI mentioned on its website.
SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit scheme Interest rate
SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit scheme Interest rate
Amrit Kalash Deposit, which will offer an interest rate of 7.6 per cent to senior citizens and 7.1 per cent to others.
Amrit Kalash Deposit, which will offer an interest rate of 7.6 per cent to senior citizens and 7.1 per cent to others.
SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit scheme Tenure
SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit scheme Tenure
The new fixed deposit scheme is for a period of 400 days.
The new fixed deposit scheme is for a period of 400 days.
SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit scheme Payment of Interest
SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit scheme Payment of Interest
Special Term Deposits- On maturity
Special Term Deposits- On maturity
SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit scheme TDS
SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit scheme TDS
TDS will be applicable rate as per Income-tax Act.
TDS will be applicable rate as per Income-tax Act.
SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit scheme Premature withdrawal
SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit scheme Premature withdrawal
Premature and loan facility will also be available on the new Amrit Kalash Deposit
Premature and loan facility will also be available on the new Amrit Kalash Deposit
In case of other FDs, the interest rates offered by the bank now range from 3 to 7 per cent for regular citizens and 3.5 to 7.5 per cent for senior citizens. These rates are with effect from 15 February 2023.
In case of other FDs, the interest rates offered by the bank now range from 3 to 7 per cent for regular citizens and 3.5 to 7.5 per cent for senior citizens. These rates are with effect from 15 February 2023.
HDFC Bank offers a special fixed deposit called the Senior Citizen Care FD, which provides 7.75 per cent interest rate for tenures ranging from more than a year to up to ten years and is available for deposits opened or renewed during the scheme period, which ends on March 31, 2023.
HDFC Bank offers a special fixed deposit called the Senior Citizen Care FD, which provides 7.75 per cent interest rate for tenures ranging from more than a year to up to ten years and is available for deposits opened or renewed during the scheme period, which ends on March 31, 2023.
Punjab & Sind Bank is offering four special fixed deposit options, including PSB Fabulous 300 Days, PSB Fabulous Plus 601 Days, PSB e-Advantage Fixed Deposit, and PSB-Utkarsh 222 Days. All of these FD schemes will end on March 31, 2023, according to the bank's official website.
Punjab & Sind Bank is offering four special fixed deposit options, including PSB Fabulous 300 Days, PSB Fabulous Plus 601 Days, PSB e-Advantage Fixed Deposit, and PSB-Utkarsh 222 Days. All of these FD schemes will end on March 31, 2023, according to the bank's official website.