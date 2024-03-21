Electoral Bonds case: SBI submits complete data, including unique number, to ECI

Electoral Bonds case: The State Bank of India (SBI) has submitted complete details of electoral bonds including the ‘Unique alpha-numeric’ details of bonds to Election Commission of India (ECI). The unique bond numbers would reveal the link between the buyers and the recipient political parties.

On Thursday, SBI told the apex court it has revealed information showing denomination and specific number of electoral bonds. “No details other than complete account numbers and KYC withheld from disclosure in terms of SC order", SBI informed.

This comes after the Supreme Court of India in a third tongue-lashing to the State Bank of India, had told the bank to stop being "selective" and make "complete disclosure" of all details related to the electoral bonds scheme by 21 March.

On Thursday, SBI filed a compliance affidavit in Supreme Court, saying it has furnished all details of electoral bonds to Election Commission.

SBI informed that they have not updated the KYC details of the political parties and purchasers as it could compromise the security of the concerned party.

The details furnished to ECI by SBI on electoral bonds includes, date of encashment, name of political party, bond number, denominations, last four digit of account number, and payment branch code, the affidavit mentions.

The details also include details of electoral bonds purchaser including URN number, journal date, date of purchase, date of expiry, name of purchaser, bond number, denominations, issue branch code, status.

In a landmark verdict, a five-judge constitution bench had done away with the electoral bonds scheme, calling it "unconstitutional", and ordered disclosure by the Election Commission of donors, the amount donated by them and the recipients by March 13.

On March 11, the SBI, which unsuccessfully sought an extension of time till June 30 to disclose electoral bonds details, faced searching questions from the top court which wanted to know about the steps taken to comply with its directions.

Last Friday, the SC admonished SBI for furnishing incomplete information and issued a notice to the bank to explain the reasons for the non-disclosure of unique alphanumeric numbers.

In the previously published lists by the ECI, with information from SBI, ‘lottery king’ Santiago Martin's Coimbatore based Future Gaming and Hotel Services emerged as the top bond purchased and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was the largest recipient, followed by Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!