Electoral Bonds case: SBI submits complete data, including unique number, to ECI
State Bank of India submits complete details of electoral bonds, including unique alphanumeric numbers, to Election Commission after Supreme Court's directive. The bond numbers will reveal link between buyers and recipient parties.
Electoral Bonds case: The State Bank of India (SBI) has submitted complete details of electoral bonds including the ‘Unique alpha-numeric’ details of bonds to Election Commission of India (ECI). The unique bond numbers would reveal the link between the buyers and the recipient political parties.