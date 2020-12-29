Subscribe
SBI to issue electoral bonds at 29 branches across the country from 1-10 Jan
SBI to issue electoral bonds at 29 branches across the country from 1-10 Jan

1 min read . 05:02 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

The electoral bonds shall be encashed by an eligible political party only through a bank account with the authorised bank, said Ministry of Finance

Government on Tuesday announced that electoral bonds will be issued by the state-run lender's 29 authorised branches across the country from 1-10 January, 2021.

Government on Tuesday announced that electoral bonds will be issued by the state-run lender's 29 authorised branches across the country from 1-10 January, 2021.

The electoral bonds shall be encashed by an eligible political party only through a bank account with the authorised bank, said Ministry of Finance.

The electoral bonds shall be encashed by an eligible political party only through a bank account with the authorised bank, said Ministry of Finance.

"As per provisions of the Scheme, Electoral Bonds may be purchased by a person (as defined in item No. 2 (d) of Gazette Notification), who is a citizen of India or incorporated or established in India. A person being an individual can buy Electoral Bonds, either singly or jointly with other individuals. Only the Political Parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (43 of 1951) and which secured not less than one per cent of the votes polled in the last General Election to the House of the People or the Legislative Assembly of the State, shall be eligible to receive the Electoral Bonds. The Electoral Bonds shall be encashed by an eligible Political Party only through a Bank account with the Authorised Bank," the ministry in an official statement.

The State Bank of India (SBI), in the XV Phase of sale, has been authorised to issue and encash electoral bonds through its 29 authorised branches.

The bonds shall be valid for 15 calendar days from the date of issue and no payment shall be made to any payee political party if the electoral bond is deposited after expiry of the validity period. The electoral bond deposited by an eligible political party in its account shall be credited on the same day.

